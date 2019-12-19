(Maryville) -- Former Fremont-Mills standout and Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Spencer Phillips has landed another All-American honor.
The MIAA Defensive Player of the Year has been named to the 2019 D2CCA Second-Team All-America squad as released by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America.
Meanwhile, Northwest offensive lineman Tanner Owen has also earned the honor. He was earlier named to the AFCA First-Team All-American team.
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State linked here.