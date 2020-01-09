(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Spencer Phillips is among a host of honorees by D2Football.com and the Don Hansen Football Committee.
Phillips is joined by senior tight end Marqus Andrews and junior offensive lineman Tanner Owen in earning honorable mention All-American honors by D2Football.com. View the complete release here.
Don Hansen’s NCAA Division II All-Super Region Three squad features honors for seven Bearcats with Phillips and Owen taking first team honors. Placekicker Parker Sampson and safety Blake Bayer were second-team choices while Andrews and defensive linemen Sam Roberts and Zach Howard are on the third team.
View the complete release linked here.