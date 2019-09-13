(KMAland) -- A former KMAland Male Athlete of the Year and Fremont-Mills star is making early-season waves in his sophomore season at Northwest Missouri State.
Bearcat sophomore linebacker Sam Phillips was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week earlier this week following a two-touchdown, six-tackle performance in last Thursday’s win over Missouri Western.
The first touchdown Phillips scored actually came with an aid from his older brother Spencer, who recovered a fumble and then lateraled to Sam for an eventual touchdown.
“That’s the kind of stuff we did in high school, too,” Sam said on KMA Sports’ Upon Further Review Thursday. “We always tried to lateral and see if we couldn’t make a play. It kind of happened the same way. I ended up behind him, he saw me and I took off.”
Later, Phillips picked up his first career interception and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown.
“That one I just dropped into my zone and the ball kind of came right to me,” Phillips said. “I got lucky with that. I just had to make a catch and make a play from there.”
Phillips also added six tackles in a 45-35 victory for the Bearcats.
“I think it’s just a great start, but I have to keep my head down and keep working,” Phillips said. “I just want to continue to do my job, and if that stuff happens then it’s great.”
Phillips and the Bearcats will host Washburn on Saturday. Hear the game on KMA 960 from the Bearcat Radio Network with pre-game show at 12:30 and kickoff at 1:30.