(Maryville) -- Former Fremont-Mills athlete Sam Phillips has been named an MIAA Scholar-Athlete.
In order to earn the award, student-athletes must post at least a 3.5 GPA and earn All-MIAA honors. Phillips is joined by teammates Jackson Barnes, Jacob Gassman, Zach Howard and Ryan Spelhaug on the list.
In addition, 41 other Bearcats have been named to the Academic Honor Roll. To be recognized, student-athletes must have maintained a 3.00 GPA.
Former Glenwood athlete Andrew Blum and Maryville alums Dustin Piper and Jake White are on the list.
