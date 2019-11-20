(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State’s Hallie Sidney has been named to the All-MIAA volleyball first team.
Maddy Ahrens and Morgan Lewis added second-team honors while Bethany Elkins, Hannah Koechl and Rachel Sturdevant picked up honorable mention status.
Sidney averaged 4.08 kills per set and was a five-time MIAA hitter of the week while Ahrens had 1,015 assists and ranks 4th in the conference with 10.25 assists per set. Lewis was second on the team in blocks (81) and kills (304).
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State linked here.