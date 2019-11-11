(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State swept the MIAA Player of the Week honors on Monday, and former Fremont-Mills standout Spencer Phillips is the Defensive Player of the Week.
Phillips was joined by Parker Sampson and Braden Wright, who were named the Special Teams and Offensive Player of the Week, respectively.
Phillips had four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback sack and a safety in the Bearcats’ 36-33 double overtime win over Fort Hays State. Sampson made the walk-off game-winning field goal and finished 2-for-2 in field goals on the day. Wright led a 17-point comeback, ran for 96 yards and threw for 279 yards while accounting for four offensive touchdowns.
In addition, the Bearcats moved up to No. 6 in the latest Super Region Three rankings. Ferris State, Central Missouri, Ouachita Baptist, Harding and Indianapolis are the top five in the rankings.
