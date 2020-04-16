(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State men’s and women’s tennis programs have several players ranked in the latest ITA Division II rankings.
Three Bearcats are ranked from the men’s team with freshman Andrea Zamurri ranked No. 4, sophomore Franco Oliva No. 10 and sophomore Fabien Calloud ranked No. 11. Zamurri and Calloud are ranked No. 4 as a doubles team.
On the women’s team, senior Tania Teruel is ranked No. 11 and freshman Vera Alenicheva is No. 13.
