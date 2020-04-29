(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State women's volleyball program has landed a pair of transfers for the 2020 signing class.
The Bearcats announced today the signing of junior college transfer Kelsey Havel and West Alabama transfer Lindsey Heller.
Havel, an outside hitter from Osage, Iowa, started 39 matches for Iowa Western last season, where she posted 428 kills, 395 digs and a team-high 42 aces.
Heller is an outside hitter from Olathe, Kansas. She comes to Maryville following one season at West Alabama, where she posted 152 kills, 105 digs, 28 blocks and seven aces. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.
The additions of Havel and Heller mark the sixth and seventh additions to Northwest's volleyball program for 2020. The complete release from the athletic department about the additions can be found here.