(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team has announced their 2019-20 non-conference basketball slate.
Northwest will play nine regular season games and two exhibitions in the non-conference part of their schedule.
The two exhibition games are against Division I teams - UMKC and the University of Northern Iowa. The Bearcats will be in Kansas City on October 29th to take on the Roos and in Cedar Falls November 24th against the Panthers.
The Bearcats open the regular season at the Nebraska-Kearney Tournament against Wayne State on November 8th and Minnesota-Crookston on November 9th. They will have their home opener on November 13th against Kansas Christian.
Coach Austin Meyer's team will play in a pair of tournaments at St. Joseph, Missouri and Honolulu, Hawaii on November 29th and 30th and December 19th and 20th, respectively.
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.