(KMAland) -- Northwestern College is the pick to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference, according to the league's coaches.
The coaches preseason poll was released by the GPAC on Tuesday morning, revealing 10 of the 12 possible first-place votes in favor of Northwestern.
Midland was picked second while Dordt, Hastings and Jamestown rounded out the top five. Dordt and Hastings also received first-place votes by one coach each.
Dordt was the GPAC Regular Season Champion in 2018 with a 16-0 record. They also won the GPAC Postseason Tournament.
