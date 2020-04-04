(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State duo Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins have both been named among the 14 finalists for the 2020 Bevo Francis Award for the top small school player in the nation.
This marks just the second time that two athletes from the same school made the finalists list.
Hudgins led the nation in three-point field goal percentage (53.3%) and averaged 19.6 points, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Hawkins, an Atlantic alum, led the Bearcats with 22.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
