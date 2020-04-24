(Kansas City) -- Northwest Missouri’s Seth Wand and the 2015 national championship football team will be inducted into the 2021 MIAA Hall of Fame.
The inductions will be held at the annual MIAA Awards Ceremony at a date to be determined.
Wand played offensive tackle for the Bearcats for three seasons and allowed just one sack from 1998 through 2002. He was a first-team All-American by four different publications in his junior and senior seasons.
The 2015 team went undefeated to win the program’s fifth national championship, claiming the title with a 34-7 win over Shepherd. Current Clarinda head football coach Collin Bevins was the MIAA’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year that season.
View the complete release from Northwest athletics linked here.