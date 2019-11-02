(Norwalk) -- Glenwood's 2019 football season came to an end Friday night.
The end didn't seem to be near when the Rams jumped out to an early 21-0 lead over Norwalk Friday night, but the Warriors stormed back and defeated Glenwood 42-28 in a Class 3A first round contest heard on the KMAX-Stream.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"Disappointed that it's over and sad that it's over, but thankful for everything that this team, especially the seniors have brought." Glenwood Coach Cory Faust told KMA Sports, "It's been a fun group to coach, they represented Glenwood really well."
The Rams scored on their first three offensive possessions: a touchdown run by Cole Mayberry and Zach Carr touchdown passes to Ryan Blum and John Palmer gave Glenwood a 21-0 advantage with 8:42 remaining in the first half, but in the game's final 32 minutes, Norwalk outscored Glenwood 35-7.
Scott Anderson put the Warriors on the board by returning a kickoff 93-yards for a touchdown. Anderson's score was the first of three Norwalk touchdowns in less than a five minute span, giving the Warriors a 22-21 lead with minutes left in the half.
Glenwood answered with a 79-yard touchdown pass on 3rd & 12 from Carr to Palmer. The Rams also stopped a promising Norwalk drive with a goal line interception to take a 28-22 lead into halftime.
Unfortunately, the Carr-to-Palmer touchdown would be the final for the Rams. Norwalk's defense stifled Glenwood in the second half while Norwalk scored 20 unanswered points, led by dual-threat quarterback Zach Marker--who threw for 210 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 175 yards and three scores.
"He's a dynamic athlete," Faust said of Marker, "They've got a lot of good guys around him, too. We knew he was going to make some plays, but we needed to minimize some the long pass a little bit better than we did."
Norwalk's defense flipped field position in the second half, forcing Glenwood to start virtually every drive in their own territory and held the Rams to just 33 yards offense in the second half. With the win, Norwalk (9-1) moves to a state quarterfinal where they will face Sergeant Bluff-Luton--who defeated Carlisle 48-15 Friday night.
"They've got an aggressive defense," Faust said, "They change their looks up a lot. I thought we moved the ball well at times. Offensively we did fine, overall we just came out on the wrong end tonight."
Carr in his final game at Glenwood, threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns and Palmer caught six passes for 99 yards and two scores in his finale. Another senior, Dominic Robertson led the Rams rushing attack with 80 yards.
Glenwood's season comes to a close with a record of 7-3, the Rams graduate 24 seniors, 10 of which started on offense or defense.
"I'm really proud of them. We're going to celebrate this season." Faust said, "I thought our guys bought in. They raised the level in a lot of ways. A lot of strong leadership in this group. They raised the bar and hopefully we can build on that next year."
Complete video with Coach Faust can be viewed below.