(Cedar Falls) -- One of the state’s top basketball players has committed to Northern Iowa.
Norwalk senior Bowen Born announced his commitment to the Panthers on Twitter Saturday evening.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound point guard had other reported offers from Bowling Green, Drake, Indiana State and South Dakota, among others.
Born was seventh in the state with 27.8 points per game this past season, shooting 48.3 percent from the field, 35.1 percent from the 3-point line and 85.5 percent from the free throw line.
Born’s father Mike played for Iowa State in the 1990s.
