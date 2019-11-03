(KMAland) -- Three Nebraska Capitol Conference, three Pioneer Conference, one Eastern Midland Conference and seven Metro Conference schools will compete at the NSAA State Volleyball Championship this week.
Here’s a look at each bracket from a KMAland conference perspective:
CLASS B
Platteview – from the Nebraska Capitol Conference – picked up their 23rd win in a district final on Saturday and will be the No. 4 seed in the bracket.
The Trojans (23-8) will meet No. 5 seed Norris (26-9) from the Eastern Midlands Conference in the opening round on Thursday at 3:30 PM at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Another Nebraska Capitol Conference member – Waverly (28-3) – is the No. 2 seed and will play Northwest on Thursday at 5:30 PM at the PBA.
CLASS C1
A third Nebraska Capitol Conference member – Wahoo (28-3) – is the No. 2 seed in the Class C1 bracket. They will meet Norfolk Catholic on Thursday at 5:30 PM at Lincoln North Star.
CLASS C2
None.
CLASS D1
No. 2 seed Diller-Odell (33-1) – of the Pioneer Conference – will play on Thursday at 5:30 PM against conference rival and No. 7 seed Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (24-8) at Lincoln Southeast.
CLASS D2
Falls City Sacred Heart (21-13) – another Pioneer Conference member – is the No. 7 seed in the tournament. The irish will play No. 2 seed Wynot at 5:30 PM on Thursday at Lincoln Northeast.
CLASS A
The Metro Conference makes up seven of the eight teams in the Class A bracket.
No. 1 seed Papillion-La Vista (36-1) plays No. 8 seed Millard North (10-24) at 1:30 PM on Thursday at PBA.
No. 4 seed Gretna (26-10) will play No. 5 seed Millard West (21-11) at 3:30 PM on Thursday at PBA.
No. 2 seed Elkhorn South (29-7) meets the No. 7 seed Papillion-La Vista South (20-17) at 5:30 PM on Thursday at PBA.
And No. 6 seed Millard South (24-12) battles No. 3 seed Lincoln Pius X in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 7:30 PM at the PBA.
View the complete bracket linked here.