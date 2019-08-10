(KMAland) -- A pair of former Division I basketball players in the state of Nebraska have signed professional contracts overseas.
Former Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. signed with Lavrio Aegean Cargo in Greece. The four-year starting point guard averaged 13.6 points and 4.1 rebounds this past season for the Huskers.
Meanwhile, former Omaha men’s basketball player Mitch Hahn signed his first professional contract with the VfL Kirchheim Knights in Kirchheim inter Teck, Germany. Hahn was a two-year captain and a first-team All-Summit pick in 2018-19.