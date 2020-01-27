(Orient) -- Orient-Macksburg multi-sport standout Kaela Eslinger will play softball at Waldorf next year.
“I’ve been looking at them for awhile now,” Eslinger told KMA Sports. “I went to a college visit in early November, and I met all the teachers I’d be working with at the school. I met up with Coach (Lexy) Determan, and I really like what she had to say. It made me want to be there and part of that team.”
Eslinger has spent a large portion of her softball career pitching for the Bulldogs, but she figures to play a utility role at Waldorf.
“I’ll do some pitching, maybe some relief,” she said. “Mostly, I’m going to focus on the middle infield and outfield. In AAU, I usually play center so I’d like to play in the outfield, but I could play third or short. Anywhere they want me, I’ll be there.”
Eslinger, who says she is majoring in kinesiology and hopes to get her Master’s following her time at Waldorf, also had a choice to make in terms of what sport she wanted to pursue.
“I’ve always really loved the softball game and everything about it,” Eslinger said. “I’ve been playing AAU travel league for probably 9 or 10 years, and I just always wanted to play softball (in college). I’m really happy to continue my career.”
