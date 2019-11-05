(Ida Grove) -- OABCIG kept its perfect season alive with an opening round playoff win over West Marshall last week in less-than-ideal conditions.
In a game delayed by lightning, the Falcons fell behind early, but were able to come back for a 26-7 win. Junior quarterback Cooper Dejean scored two touchdowns on the ground and threw for another, while Josh Peters added a pick-six.
"We had more turnovers than we would like," said Head Coach Larry Allen. "Of course, the weather played a part of that. We didn't get the big plays like we have through the year, so that forced us to press a little bit more than we'd like to and tried to make some bigger plays when we should have just taken the short yardage. It was the same thing as far as play calling, I think we pushed the ball down the field maybe a little more than we needed to. We just have to take care of the ball."
Up next for OABCIG is a home quarterfinal matchup with defending state-champion PCM. The Mustangs rank sixth in Class 2A with 2,252 rushing yards on the season.
"They've got a lot of big kids; they're defensive line is really big," said Allen. "We're thinking that we'll be able to hit some short passes on them by their alignment -- if they line up like they have in some other games that we've seen on film. Offensively, they are going to run the ball predominantly. They do have the threat to throw it, but they are more of a ground-based attack. The way our defense has been playing the last few weeks, we're really excited about that matchup."
One thing Allen says his team is focusing on this week is the short and intermediate passing game.
"We've tried to hit the home run too much," said Allen. "Early in the year, we were very patient hitting the shorter passes and turning them into big plays. The last half of the season, we've had more longer throws and lower-percentage passes. If we just go back to what we did earlier in the year, throw it short and let the receivers do some running, that puts a lot of stress on the defense and wears them out a little bit more."
Along with completing the short pass, Allen hopes his team plays with more rhythm on the offensive side of the ball.
"I think we've got to play fast," said Allen. "I think when we are at our best, we are getting up to the ball and snapping it within 10-12 seconds. Recently, we haven't been able to do that with more drops, more incomplete passes and things like that. I think if we can play a faster game, that plays into our hands. We seem to play with a little more excitement that way."
Hear the full interview with Allen below.