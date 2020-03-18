(KMAland) -- The University of Iowa added a four-sport star to their football program on Tuesday afternoon.
OABCIG junior star Cooper Dejean announced he will continue his football career for the Hawkeyes.
“It’s definitely a dream come true to play for a program you’ve grown up cheering for,” Dejean said. “Getting to know these coaches the past year or so is definitely a dream come true. The program is great, and I’m ready to get started.”
Dejean, an Odebolt native, led the Falcons to the Class 2A state championship this past fall, throwing for 3,546 yards, rushing for 1,292 and accounting for 66 total offensive touchdowns.
While his star shined at the quarterback position, though, his will future will likely come in the secondary for the Hawkeyes.
“They see me playing safety,” Dejean said. “I think playing quarterback in high school is the best thing to help me transition. With Coach (Phil) Parker, he’s one of the greatest defensive back coaches in the country. I think it will be a good fit for me.”
Dejean, who was also an All-State basketball choice, has a current hold on his year-long athletic experience with the suspension of spring activities by the IHSAA. Along with football and basketball, Dejean is in track and baseball. At this point, he’s doing anything he can to stay sharp.
“Just trying to stay active,” he said. “You can’t really get in the weight room, but once this clears up, I hope I can get in the weight room, work on my body, my quickness and stay sharp to get ready for these next several years.”
Listen to the complete interview with Dejean from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.