(Ida Grove) -- The OABCIG football season could hardly be described as a surprise. Not with the talent they returned from a playoff team a year ago.
The 9-0 Falcons cruised through their schedule, finishing with a Class 2A District 9 championship win this past Friday over Greene County.
Coach Larry Allen’s team has largely been untested, winning by an average margin of 36.8 points per game – second in Class 2A.
“It’s just been a great season,” Coach Allen told KMA Sports. “The kids have taken it one game a time, and they’ve really been focused on that one game each week. And being able to get to Week 9 with something to play for is the goal at the beginning of the year. You want it to be as important as it can be.”
Junior quarterback Cooper Dejean had another fantastic game with 312 yards passing and two touchdowns in the win over the Rams, which also qualified for the playoffs. He also rushed for all of the Falcons’ 156 yards and three scores in what turned into a 35-13 win.
“We really executed well on offense, and the defense did a phenomenal job of slowing their running back,” Allen added. “We really forced them to throw the ball more than they probably wanted to.”
The defensive performance was particularly striking for OABCIG, which started the season by allowing at least 19 points in three of their first four games. Since then, they’ve given up fewer than seven points per game.
“The last five weeks, the defense has really stepped up their game,” Allen said. “We’ve given up five touchdowns in five district games, and that’s pretty impressive when you can do that. The defense was fine-tuned in the offseason, and the kids have really bought into it.”
Jake Nieman, Ethan Shever, Sam Devitt and William Grote are the leaders of the defensive unit, finishing the regular season with between 48 and 53.5 total tackles each. Nieman has a team-high four interceptions while Devitt leads with three fumble recoveries. In all, the Falcons have forced 29 turnovers this season.
Meanwhile, Dejean has eaten those turnovers right up and turned them into touchdown after touchdown. Despite four interceptions against Greene County, Dejean has 2,348 yards passing, 834 yards rushing and 49 total offensive touchdowns.
“He just puts so much pressure on the defense, sideline to sideline and end zone to end zone,” Coach Allen said. “When he gets flushed out of the pocket, the kids understand he’s looking to throw before he’s looking to run it. The guys know to stay on their path so he can find them.”
More often than not, he has found them. Nieman has 50 catches and team-highs with 928 yards and 13 touchdowns while Easton Harms has a team-best 55 grabs for 706 yards and five scores. Grote has added seven touchdown receptions, and Cameron Sharkey has four touchdown grabs. With all these weapons, Coach Allen says Dejean and the offense has seen plenty of different schemes.
“We’ve had people drop eight and others rush seven,” he said. “Each time, Cooper has been able to find the (open man), and that’s a big credit to the guys up front, too.”
OABCIG will open the 2A state playoffs on Friday night at home against West Marshall (6-3) – an at-large bid from District 7.
“They’re like everybody at this point in the season,” Allen said. “They’ve got some pretty good players.”
The Trojans boast one of the state’s top defenses, allowing just 11.44 points per game.
“We have to take advantage of what they’re giving us,” Allen said of his offense. “We see some things we have an advantage in certain areas, and we’re going try to exploit that as much as we can.”
On the other side of the ball, West Marshall quarterback Peyton Pope leads the team with 1,028 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.
“They rotate back there and one runs the ball more than the other,” Allen said. “We’ve got to be able to force them into throwing the ball more than they want to. We have to take care of first and second down. Force them into some third and long situations.”
Like any upper-echelon battle, Coach Allen believes his team will have to focus on the little things in order to nab a 10th straight win.
“Last week, special teams was big,” he said. “We punted three times for a 56-yard average, and that was huge for us to flip the field on them. I think it’s the same thing this week. A few possessions can determine a game, and we have to make those things go in our favor.”
KMA Sports will have reports from Ida Grove on Friday evening with Quin Mann on the Red Oak Chrysler Playoff Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Allen linked below.