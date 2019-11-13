(Ida Grove) -- The Class 2A District 9 champion OABCIG is a perfect 11-0 and will make their UNI Dome debut on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
The Falcons entered the season with a combined two playoff victories between previous iterations Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove and its current combination. With a pair of postseason wins in the Class 2A playoffs, they doubled that total.
“This is year 33 for me between Odebolt-Arthur and OABICG,” Coach Larry Allen told KMA Sports, “so it’s been a pretty special season for us. It just keeps getting better.”
The latest victory was a takedown of the defending champion of Class 2A, PCM. The Falcons started hot on their way to a 48-20 victory.
“We ended up scoring with a minute gone in the game, and that kind of got momentum on our side,” Allen said. “We couldn’t do much on offense in the second half, but we did get an interception return for a touchdown.”
That turned out to be their second pick-six of the night, and when you add in the 384 total offensive yards and five touchdowns from junior Cooper Dejean, that led to an 11th straight win. Dejean’s totals for the season are now 2,897 passing yards, 1,044 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns.
“He’s just one of those outstanding athletes,” Coach Allen said. “You make a play call, it breaks down and he makes it look like it was designed to be that way. It’s a credit to him. There’s not much coaching going on there, but he’s worked very hard and been responsive (to any coaching).”
The No. 4 Falcons will play in a Class 2A state semifinal on Saturday at 4:00 PM against No. 3 Algona (11-0).
“I told them early this year that I didn’t know if they knew how good they could be,” Allen said. “Practice has been a lot of fun, working hard and getting better. We don’t beat them up in practice, so they’re hungry on Friday nights. That’s really been a key for us this year.”
The Bulldogs are led by standout Wyatt Wegener, who has rushed for 1,321 yards and 23 touchdowns while also leading the team with 25 receptions for 599 yards and six receiving scores. Quarterback Tyler Manske runs the show and has thrown for 1,201 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Defensively, Cole Lewis, Andrew Hamilton and James Wartick have wreaked havoc in opposing backfields with 11 solo tackles for loss each on the season.
“The kids have really just focused on the next game, no matter who it is,” Allen said. “That’s the way we approach it every week. Just take care of business, and then worry about the next opponent then.”
No. 1 Waukon (11-0) and No. 11 Williamsburg (8-3) will play at 7:00 PM on Saturday evening in the other 2A semifinal.