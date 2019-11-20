(Ida Grove) -- The OABCIG Falcons are one win away from its' first state championship in school history. The Falcons, led by Avoca native Larry Allen, advanced to the Class 2A state championship with a 41-32 semifinal victory over Algona.
"The kids came out and we scored on that first possession. It really helped the momentum go in our favor," Allen said. "We felt pretty fortunate to come out with the win."
The recipe for the Falcons was similar to the one used in the first 11 wins. Quarterback Cooper Dejean threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, bringing his season stats to 3,294 yards and 40 touchdowns. Dejean's numbers have came in an OABCIG offense that averages 50 points-per-game.
"Offensively, we feel pretty comfortable with our chances to score from anywhere on the field and with any time on the clock," Allen said.
Dejean has done more than just pass for the Falcons. The junior quarterback also leads the team with 1,124 rushing yards and 22 scores.
"If you're going to rush three guys and drop eight in coverage, that gives us some running lanes upfront. He's made some really nice plays at times," Allen said of DeJean.
This season has been a dream year for the communities of Odebolt, Arthur, Battle Creek and Ida-Grove. The Falcons have posted their best season since the districts combined in 2009 and have the same number of playoff victories (three) this season that the five communities had combined prior to 2019.
The dream season isn't over yet for OABCIG, who will face undefeated Waukon Friday afternoon in the 2A state championship. The Indians defeated Williamsburg 32-14 in a semifinal. Waukon's offense is guided by quarterback Creed Welch, who has throw for 2,109 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Indians also claim a 1,000-yard rusher: Dawson Baures, who has hauled for 1,181 yards and 16 touchdowns. Waukon's defense has been salty, too. Winning each of it's previous 11 games by more than one score and allowing more than 17 points just twice.
"We're definitely going to have to win the turnover battle and the special teams battle. That will give us an advantage," Allen said.
While OABCIG is making its' first state final appearance, Waukon is no stranger to the spotlight having made championship appearances in 2013 and 2017 and winning the state title in 2017. However, Coach Allen does not expect his team be consumed by the spotlight Friday afternoon.
"Last week the kids didn't seem to be bothered by the bright lights, the dome or anything. It's the same thing this week. They're relaxed and excited, but I don't think they're nervous," Allen said.
The Class 2A championship between OABCIG and Waukon will kickoff at 2 p.m. the complete interview with Coach Allen can be heard below.