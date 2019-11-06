(KMAland) -- Ohio State is ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings.
The Buckeyes are followed by fellow undefeateds LSU, Alabama and Penn State in the top four. Clemson - also undefeated - is ranked No. 5.
The highest ranked one-loss team is Georgia at No. 6. Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma and Florida round out the top 10. Auburn is No. 11 while undefeated Baylor comes in at 12. Wisconsin, Michigan and Notre Dame round out the top 15.
Kansas State is 16 and followed by undefeated Minnesota at 17. Iowa is ranked No. 18, Wake Forest is 19 and Cincinnati is 20. Memphis, Boise State, Oklahoma State, Navy and SMU are the rest of the top 25.