(Oakland) — Essex/South Page senior Daniel Ohnmacht threw a complete game shutout to help lead his team to a 10-0 Class 1A district opening win over Riverside Thursday night.
Ohnmacht was masterful on the mound as he struck out eight Bulldog hitters, walked none, gave up just four hits and threw only 69 pitches on the night.
“Like I’ve said all year, his best pitch is strike one,” Essex/South Page head coach Jay Soderberg said in a postgame interview with KMA Sports. “I think he maybe threw 69 pitches tonight. He didn’t have many base runners on and didn’t walk any. When we had guys on, I think we stranded them in three or four different innings. He was big time just out there throwing strikes.”
Ohnmacht improved his pitching record to 2-2 on the season, and had entered the game with an ERA at only 2.70. He talked about his performance after the win with KMA Sports.
“I was just picking corners on the zone and trying to put it where they couldn’t hit it,” he said. “It worked.”
The Trojans, who are now 2-13 on the season, picked up some good offensive numbers from several players. Sophomore Philip Franks went 2-for-3 with a double, single and 2 runs batted in, freshman Eli Drennen hit a big 2-run double in the game, and junior Colton Thornburg had two singles and stolen two bases.
“This win was huge,” Coach Soderberg said. “We had some timely hits, took some walks, and when we had guys on base we really took advantage.”
The win moves the Trojans into a Class 1A District 14 quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded St. Albert Saturday night. The Falcons are 20-13 this season.
“Last year we did a good job against them,” Coach Soderberg said. “We played with them and had a lead at one point. To move on, you’re going to have to go through St. Albert at some point and we are excited for the challenge.”
With the loss, Riverside’s season came to a close at 0-19 overall. Wyatt Hough hit a double on offense and struck out 10 batters while pitching in relief. The Bulldogs have no seniors on the team and are set to return all starters for next year.
Video interviews with Soderberg, Ohnmacht, and Franks can be found below.