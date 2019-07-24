(Omaha) -- The Omaha men’s and women’s basketball teams have announced portions of their schedule for the 2019-20 year.
The men’s team announced their Summit League schedule while the women have released the complete slate.
For the men, the conference season begins on December 29th at home against South Dakota State. They will also be home for their next game - the following Sunday, January 5th - against Oral Roberts before their road conference opener at North Dakota on January 8th.
View the complete slate here: https://omavs.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball
The women’s program begins with an exhibition on Wednesday, October 30th against Lakeland in Omaha. Their regular season home opener will be against Creighton on Tuesday, November 5th. They also have home contests in non-conference play with Peru State, Morgan State, UMKC, Northern Iowa, Cleveland State and Graceland.
The road contests include trips to Kansas State, Kansas, Northern Kentucky and Eastern Illinois. They will also play in the Southern Mississippi Classic November 29th and 30th in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Conference season begins on Sunday, December 29th at home against South Dakota State. View the complete schedule here: https://omavs.com/schedule.aspx?path=wbball