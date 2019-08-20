(Sioux Falls) -- The Omaha men’s cross country team has been picked fifth in the Summit League cross country coaches’ preseason poll.
The Mavericks have 22 points and are behind North Dakota State (47), South Dakota (45), South Dakota State (37) and North Dakota (31). Fort Wayne (17), Western Illinois (15) and Oral Roberts (7) round out the poll.
Mavericks junior Emily Johnson has been selected as an Athlete to Watch. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
The Summit League men’s cross country preseason poll was also released on Tuesday with South Dakota State tabbed as the favorite. North Dakota State, South Dakota, Fort Wayne, North Dakota, Western Illinois and Oral Roberts round out the poll. View the release from the Summit League linked here.