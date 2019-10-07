(Omaha) -- The Omaha men’s basketball team was picked fourth in the Summit League Preseason Poll, released on Monday.
Senior JT Gibson and junior Matt Pile were picked to the Preseason All-Summit Second Team.
North Dakota State has 23 of the 34 first-place votes and is the preseason favorite while South Dakota has six first-place votes and is second. Oral Roberts picked up three-first place tallies to finish in the poll right ahead of Omaha. South Dakota State is fifth and has two first-place votes.
Fort Wayne, Western Illinois, North Dakota and Denver round out the poll. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.