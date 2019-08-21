(Sioux Falls) -- The Omaha volleyball team has been picked third in the Summit League volleyball preseason coaches’ poll.
Denver and South Dakota nearly split the first-place votes with the Pioneers edging past the Coyotes with five first-place votes and 61 points. USD has four and 59. Omaha is third with 51 points.
Fort Wayne and Oral Roberts are tied for fourth in the poll with 35 points while North Dakota (31 points), North Dakota State (29), South Dakota State (13) and Western Illinois (10) round things out.
Omaha’s Anna Blaschko, Isabella Sade and Sadie Limback were all named as Players to Watch by the league.
