(Sioux Falls) -- Omaha men’s soccer has been picked to finish second in the Summit League by the conference’s head coaches.
The Mavericks received two of a possible five first-place votes and garnered 21 points in the preseason poll, released by the league on Monday. Junior forward Diego Gutierrez was picked to the league’s Player to Watch list.
Denver had four first-place votes and is the predicted winner of the league. Fort Wayne, Oral Roberts, Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois is the remaining order.
View the complete release from the conference linked here.