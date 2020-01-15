(Omaha) -- The Omaha women’s golf team has been tabbed seventh in the preseason Summit League coaches poll.
The Mavericks have 19 points in the voting while reigning champion Denver is the pick to win the conference with eight first-place votes and 64 total points. Oral Roberts, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, South Dakota and Fort Wayne are also ahead of the Mavericks.
Junior Hannah Hunke was the Omaha representative on the Player to Watch List. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.