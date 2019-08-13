(Sioux Falls) -- The Omaha women's soccer team is picked fourth in the Summit League.
The Mavericks finished second in last season's Summit League Tournament and are picked behind Denver, which has seven first-place votes and 63 points.
Defending regular season champion South Dakota State has two first-place votes and 57 points to land in the second spot.
North Dakota State is third with 41 points, and Omaha is fourth with 39. South Dakota, North Dakota, Oral Roberts, Fort Wayne and Western Illinois round out the poll.
View the complete release from the Summit League here.