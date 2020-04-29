(Omaha) -- Omaha women’s basketball coach Carrie Banks has announced the additions of Autumn Rademacher and Darryl Hudson as assistant coaches.
Rademacher comes from Youngstown State, where she was an assistant during the 2019-20 season. Rademacher was also the head coach at Detroit Mercy from 2008 through 2015.
Hudson was with Jackson State as an assistant the past two years and was part of a staff that led JSU to the SWAC regular season championship.
View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.