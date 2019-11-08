(Sidney) -- For the fifth consecutive year, the Sidney Cowgirls will finish their season at the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids.
"The very first year it was super-super emotional," Sidney Coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports, "Every year is exciting, but after a while it does kind of become an expectation."
The expectations coming into Cedar Rapids this week are high for Coach McClintock's team--who comes in as the top ranked team in Class 1A. McClintock feels that her team has handled the pressure of being ranked number one well.
"I think any time you're ranked number one it puts some pressure on you," McClintock said, "We try not to focus on that. The rankings for us, the important thing for us is how the seeding comes out for regional play, other than that we don't focus on being number one."
The Cowgirls earned the top seed in their region, sweeping through Bedford, Lenox in the first two rounds of play. Sidney then defeated East Mills in a regional final, their fifth victory of the year over the Wolverines.
"Good competition is good going on your way to state. A lot of respect for East Mills because I kind of felt like they were underrated all season," McClintock said,
"Coming in our region had the most winning records, I think that says a lot about what the coaches are doing in this area." McClintock added.
So far, 2019 has been a dream season for the Cowgirls, who have played a tough schedule and compiled a 35-6 record behind the senior leadership of Maddy Duncan, Olivia Larsen, Kelsey Hobbie and Presley Brumbaugh.
"They've played volleyball since they were about eight years old," McClintock said, "Most of them that play have played club or high school volleyball since they were eight or nine-year old and then we do a lot in the summer. Once you build that tradition, the kids want to get back to Cedar Rapids every year."
Sidney's next trip to the state tournament will be dejavu of sorts when they tip off Wednesday against Springville, who Sidney also played in the school's first ever state tournament contest in 2015. The Orioles come into Cedar Rapids with a 20-16 record and nine victories in their last 10 matches.
"I know they played some older kids earlier in the season, now they're playing about four freshman and four sophomores," McClintock said, "I just have to break some down video, we'll have to look it over and make some adjustments.
For McClintock's team, she feels that her team just needs to keep on doing what got them to Cedar Rapids.
"If we continue to do the things we do well and we play with the defensive effort we played with against East Mills, I like our chances." McClintock said.
The expectations, as you might expect with a top ranked team, are high for the Cowgirls coming into the state tournament.
"We just have to take it one game at a time," McClintock said, "The girls are pretty excited and that's their goal. Anybody in the state that's in our position wants to play that night. The girls don't talk about it much. We don't talk about being ranked number one. We just have to do what we need to do to take care of things on our side."
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play coverage of Sidney's Class 1A Quarterfinal at 6 p.m. on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with McClintock can be heard below.