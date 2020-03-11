(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska Boys' State Basketball Tournament will be played without spectators per recommendation from the Lincoln Public Health Department due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
"After careful consideration, the health department is recommending that the NSAA Boys' State Basketball Tournament be a event that is not with spectators," said Patricia Lopez, Interim Director of Lincoln Public Health.
Only immediate family members of participants will be permitted to attend.
The state tournament is slated to begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow with 48 schools competing at four different venues: Devaney Center, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln East High School and Lincoln Southwest High School.