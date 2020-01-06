(Treynor) -- Treynor's Jake Fisher has known for a long time that he wanted to play football at the Division I level. The senior standout will get that opportunity with a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Iowa.
"I had a few other offers," Fisher told KMA Sports during Monday's KMAland Catchup of Upon Further Review, "The Division I just meant something more to me. It's always been something that I believed in myself that I knew I could do. I just wanted a shot to prove myself. Once it came about, I knew it was the path I needed to take."
According to Fisher, the opportunity came about with the help of his high school coach: Jeff Casey.
"It kind of happened pretty quickly," Fisher said, "Coach Casey kind of went out and vouched for me, got my Hudl tape out there and showed that I was still on the market."
Coach Casey's persistence ultimately landed Fisher a meeting with Iowa assistant LeVar Woods followed by a visit to Iowa City and a preferred walk-on offer.
During his time at Treynor, Fisher was known for his accolades at quarterback--where this season he led the Cardinals to their first undefeated regular season since 2003. Fisher also ran for 1,175 yards and 26 touchdowns and broke a 44-year school record for rushing touchdowns in a season.
However, Fisher will look to make his mark on the defensive side in Iowa City. An area where he also played in high school.
Fisher feels his experiences manning Treynor's offense will help him defensively.
"Playing quarterback on offense kind of helps you on defense," Fisher said, "You kinda see everything and are almost forced to read defenses and know defenses."
Fisher is expected to play defensive back at Iowa.
"I'm going to go up there and compete for a spot and try to get on anything I can whether that's special teams or whatever position they want me to be in," Fisher said.
The complete interview with Fisher can be heard here.