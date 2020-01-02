(Palmyra) -- The Palmyra Panthers enter 2020 with a 6-2 record and are coming off an impressive showing at the David City Tournament.
"We're off to a good start," Coach Zach Wemhoff tells KMA Sports, "
The Panthers' six victories have come over Southern, Johnson-Brock, Mead, Weeping Water, David City, and Douglas County West. Their two most recent victories came at the David City Tournament where they beat the host 57-33 then knocked off a previously unbeaten Douglas County West 75-69 in the finals.
The key to the fast start has been due to fundamentals, Wemhoff says.
"We just really have been talking a lot about fundamental things," he said, "Working hard, taking care of the ball and making sure we're rebounding well. If we do all those little things, things are going to go your way and they have."
The Panthers' two losses this season came to Freeman in the season opener and to one-loss Johnson County Central in overtime. Palmyra and Johnson County Central are in the same sub-district, so a rematch is possible.
"That's a game that I know our kids are still thinking about," Wemhoff said.
Kaleb Kempkes leads the way for the Panthers with 15 points per game. The 6-7 senior has also had a presence on the boards with an average of 10.9 rebounds per game.
"He's a nice big post player for us," Wemhoff said, "He's been playing varsity since he was a freshman. He's kind of our floor leader. He's quiet as far as communication. He really doesn't get after anybody but he lets his play speak for itself."
Andrew Waltke and Trent Hammond are also averaging double figures with 11.9 and 10.5 points per game respectively. Dominic Darrah and Austin David are doing their part, too, with 8 and 6.9 points per game respectively.
The Panthers look to complement Kempkes' height with the addition of Jackson Junker---a 6-6 transfer from Lincoln East.
Palmyra will resume action Tuesday when they travel to Sterling followed by a Thursday showdown with Malcolm before focusing on the MUDECAS Tournament the following weekend.
"When we get tired, our execution goes down," Wemhoff said, "So over the break, we've really been pushing them and putting them in an uncomfortable situation. The thing I want to see is consistency when they're tired."
The complete interview with Coach Wemhoff can be heard below.