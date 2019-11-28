(KMAland) -- Four Northern Iowa players and one from Drake are on the First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference volleyball team.
UNI’s Kaylissa Arndorfer, Kate Busswitz, Rachel Koop and Karlie Taylor all were named to the first team while Drake’s Emily Plock was also chosen to the team.
The Panthers’ Taylor was picked as the MVC Player of the Year, Koop took the Setter of the Year and Bobbi Petersen was named the Coach of the Year.
UNI’s Arndorfer and Emily Holterhaus were also named to the All-Freshman Team. View the complete release from the MVC linked here.