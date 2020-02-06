(Churdan) -- The Paton-Churdan girls were sitting at 6-6 on January 21st. Since then the Rockets have rattled off seven straight victories and are riding momentum into the downhill stretch of the regular season and the postseason
"We're starting to identify our roles," Coach Tom Kennedy told KMA Sports. "That's helped a lot, kids know what to expect from them and they're doing a better job with that."
After a 5-2 start, the Rockets dropped four of their next five and were 6-6, since then they've rattled off seven straight wins, with victories over Coon Rapids-Bayard, St. Edmond, West Harrison, Collins-Maxwell, Woodbine, Glidden-Ralston and Boyer Valley.
"We're starting to take care of the ball better, which has helped us get on this streak," Kennedy said.
During their recent stretch, the Rockets have also been able to avenge early losses to Boyer Valley and Ar-We-Va.
Junior Danielle Hoyle has paced the Rockets' offense this season with 19.2 points per game. Hoyle is shooting 63 percent from the field and also has a team-high 188 rebounds.
"She draws so much attention offensively, that they've almost got to double her, so that helps everyone else get open shots," Kennedy said of Hoyle. "She changes lots of shots defensively and that really helps our defense and she's a willing passer, too, offensively."
Tessa Steimel and Chloe Berns are averaging 8.4 points per game while Camryn Paup and Emma Stream have also been key pieces for Paton-Churdan this season.
The Rockets will close the regular season with contests against CAM and Southeast Valley before beginning regional tournament trail action. Paton-Churdan is in Class 1A Region 8 with a first-round contest against Coon Rapids-Bayard on February 13th.
"We've had a stretch where we've played pretty well and it will come down to taking care of the ball and rebounding, we like our chances if we can do those two things," Kennedy said.
The complete interview with Coach Kennedy can be heard below.