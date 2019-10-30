(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln swept Sioux City East Tuesday night to complete a perfect October.
The Class 5A No. 3 and KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Lynx extended their consecutive match-victory streak to 20 and won their 31st, 32nd and 33rd consecutive sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 in a Class 5A regional semifinal heard on the KMAX-Stream.
"The girls have just really bought in," AL Coach Katie Darrington told KMA Sports, "We talked a lot about no-lose October and we finished that."
The Lynx formula for victory Tuesday night was the same one they'd used in their prior 36 victories this season. Spread the wealth offensively and rely on the nifty setting of Sam Christensen---who had 35 assists, to do so.
"I was 110 percent confident in my hitters, they're so good." Christensen said.
Christensen's hitters were definitely good Tuesday night. Kayla Schleifman and Elaina Bohnet led the balanced Lynx offense with 10 kills apiece. Jillian Shanks and Baylie Girres also contributed eight winners apiece in AL's team effort. Defensively, libero Taylan Kiefer scraped up 19 digs, Shanks had 17 and Christensen had 13. Kiefer also posted a team-high three blocks.
"Tonight wasn't even the best night we have had the way we have played and with our energy, so we know we have to take it up a notch," Bohnet said.
"We were coming in confident. We love the outcome of this. This is the way we wanted it to go," Schleifman added.
AL raced to an early lead in set one and was never tested en route to the 25-14 victory. Sioux City responded in the second set, taking an 11-8 lead, but an AL timeout resulted in a 5-0 run and the Lynx held on to take the set 25-20. In the third set, AL raced to an early 12-4 lead and never looked back, capturing another sweep and their third victory of the season over Sioux City East.
"Credit to Sioux City East," Darrington said, "They came after us, but I think we responded well and got things done."
Sioux City East was led in the defeat by 10 kills from Lineya Wells. The Raiders' season comes to close with a record of 25-15. They bid farewell to just one senior; reserve Josie Blake.
Abraham Lincoln's 20th consecutive victory puts the Lynx on the brink of a state tournament appearance for the first time since 2014. The only thing standing in their path to Cedar Rapids is the four-time defending state champion, Ankeny Centennial. The Jaguars---coached by former Red Oak standout Jess Rinehart---are 18-14 on the season and swept Fort Dodge to Tuesday night in a regional semifinal.
Monday night's showdown, will take place in AL's home gym and can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
"It's going to be a dog fight. We've been wanting this seed, so we can play to go to state on our own turf. It's never happened before and we're ready to take on the challenge," Darrington said.
Complete video interviews with Schleifman, Bohnet, Christensen and Coach Darrington can be found below.