(Peru) -- The Peru State women’s cross country team has announced the schedule for their upcoming season.
The Bobcats will have their first meet in Maryville at Northwest Missouri State on Friday, September 6th. Their home meet - Toughest Mile - will be on Saturday, November 2nd with the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championships in Fayette, Missouri on November 9th.
Former KMAlanders Alyssa Brink (Riverside), Sierra Jones (Auburn), Caitlyn Longfellow (Auburn), Annika McDonald (Johnson County Central), Marissa Wingert (Harlan) and Julia Zurek (Louisville) are members of the team. Coach Katy Billings is also a native of Auburn.
View the complete schedule linked here.