(Sidney) — Stanton seniors Tyler Peterson and Keygan Day put up big numbers to help lead the Vikings past Sidney 71-60 Friday night.
Peterson and Day scored a combined 51 of the team’s 71 points, with Peterson racking up a game-high 27 and Day adding 24. The win moved Stanton to 3-0 on the year. Stanton co-head coach Kevin Blunt told KMA Sports he liked the way his team pulled away down the stretch for a big early-season victory.
“We shot the ball really well early and got a nice lead,” Blunt said. “We kept taking good shots, but they weren’t falling and we got frustrated. Sidney did a great job of coming back and hitting some big shots. They even took the lead a couple times. I was proud of the way our guys held their ground when things weren’t going their way.”
Stanton established an early double-digit lead, but Sidney pulled within 28-21 at the break. The two teams exchanged lead changes in the third and fourth quarters before Stanton pulled away down the stretch behind some hot shooting from three point range and at the free throw line.
“It was a big win on the road,” Blunt said. “To be 3-0 on the week and 1-0 in the conference, that’s a good win for us.”
The Vikings are off until next Friday, December 13th when they travel to Malvern to face Corner Conference foe East Mills. That will be followed by a date at Essex on December 17th.
Sidney is now 0-2 to start the new season under head coach Kent Larsen. Noah Jorgenson led the Cowboys in the loss with a team high 25 points. Cole Jorgenson scored 18 points in the game, while Garett Phillips added 13. Sidney will be at home against East Atchison Tuesday night.
Video interviews with Coach Blunt, Peterson and Day can be found below.