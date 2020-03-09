(KMAland) -- St. Albert's Allie Petry and Lewis Central's Megan Witte first team selections highlighted the 21 area representatives for the 2020 Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State Teams.
Petry tallied her 1st team honors in Class 1A and was one of six KMAland athletes who earned some sort of Class 1A honors. Jensen Archibald (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK) were second-team choices while Maddy Duncan (Sidney), Danielle Hoyle (Paton-Churdan) and Abby Martin (Lamoni) were selected to the third team.
In Class 2A, Logan-Magnoila's Kylie Morrison and Mount Ayr's Samantha Stewart were second-team choices. AHSTW's duo of Kailey Jones and Kinsey Scheffler were tabbed to the third team.
Bishop Heelan's Ella Skinner was a first-team choice in Class 3A. Teammate Katelyn Stanley was picked to the second team along with Creston's Kelsey Fields. Third-team choices included Chloe Johnson (Red Oak) and Haley Rasmussen (Atlantic) while Bishop Heelan's Darren Koolstra was named Coach of the Year.
Witte's first-team selection in Class 4A was one of five area nods. Madison Camden (Glenwood) and Kenzie Foley (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) were chosen for the second team. Glenwood's Jenna Hopp and Elle Scarborough were third-team choices.
In Class 5A, Sioux City East's Nyamer Diew was a second-team selection. The complete list of selections can be found below.