(Sidney) -- Underwood avenged a regular season defeat at the hands of Sidney with a 9-0 over the Cowgirls in a Class 2A Region 3 Quarterfinal Wednesday night in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"I told them tonight that they weren't going to lay down for us," Underwood head coach Lea Crouse told KMA Sports, "We were expecting to host a game at regionals, so when we traveled, I think it was good for us.
Underwood's dominant victory was guided by a dominant performance in the circle from sophomore Ella Pierce. Pierce pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits while striking out six and walking just two batters.
"I mostly had my defense to back me up." Pierce told KMA Sports. "My changeup was working and so was my screwball. My curve was definitely breaking away where it needed to."
Offensively, Underwood was paced by Erin McMains' three hit, two-RBI, three run performance. McMains' two-RBI's came courtesy of a triple in the second inning to extend the Eagles' lead to 4-0.
"I've been struggling the past few games." McMains said. "I told myself I had to change something, so I started barrelling up."
The Eagles' received a two-hit performance came from Maddie Pierce. and one hit apiece from Allie Robertson, Ashley VanFossan and Belle Freese.
Two of Sidney's four hits came from the bats of Olivia Larsen. Jolie Sheldon and Mia Foster recorded the other two hits for the Cowgirls.
Underwood plated one run in the first, three in the second, three in the fifth and one apiece in the sixth and seventh innings.
Sidney completes their season with a record of 13-10. The Cowgirls bid farewell to just one senior, Camryn McClintock.
Underwood improves to 16-10 and advances to a Class 2A Regional Semifinal at Mount Ayr Friday evening against the Class 2A No. 13 ranked Raiderettes.
"We're just going have to come in with the mentality of swinging at pitches we want to hit and play strong defense." Coach Crouse said.
Complete video interviews with Ella Pierce, McMains and Coach Crouse can be viewed below.