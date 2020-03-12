(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley's colors will be popular throughout the streets of Springfield over the course of the next few days with both the boys and girls teams playing in a state semifinal.
"Obviously there's a lot of excitement," boys coach Tim Jermain said. "It's exciting to get down there but sure exciting to take both teams down there. Just a great atmosphere around the school right now."
On the boys side, Platte Valley (28-2) is looking to defend last year's state title and will have to go through the team they beat in the finals last year, Dora, to get there.
Rematches and revenge have been common for Platte Valley this postseason, but they've been on the good end thus far.
Over the past two games, Platte Valley has avenged their two losses this season with triumphs over Mound City and Princeton. They defeated Mound City in an overtime thriller, overcoming an 11-point deficit with five minutes left in regulation to beat the Panthers for the third time this season.
"We were probably a little fortunate," Jermain said of their win over Mound City. "That was just a really hard-fought victory."
They followed that showing with a 62-48 victory over Princeton, who beat Platte Valley in December. However, Platte Valley was without senior Steven Chor in their loss to Princeton. Chor made his presence known in the recent meeting and was key in the victory.
"Having him back was a big difference in that game," Jermain said.
Chor has been a big difference for Platte Valley all season along with Chase Farnan, Clayton Merrigan, Dalton Luke, Trever McQueen, Gabe Nothstine and Patrick O'Connor.
"Every year is a little different figuring out your role or figuring out what roles people need to play," Jermain said, "and as the season has gone along, I think they've done a great job at that."
Now, Platte Valley, the first-year co-op of Jefferson and South Nodaway, will face Dora tonight in a state semifinal at JQH Arena in Springfield. Jefferson and Dora met last year in the state title game, where Jefferson pulled away late to claim the 75-65 victory, their fifth state title in school history. Platte Valley has four starters from last year's state title game while Dora returns all five starters from last year.
The Falcons have been scoring at a high clip, averaging 80.2 points per game. They've scored scored 85 or more points 12 times and have eclipsed 100 points twice this season, including a 106-70 victory over Delta in a state quarterfinal.
"They're very dynamic offensively and do a very good job of pressuring the ball offensively," Jermain said. "We understand that they're a good team, but when you get to the Final Four, you're going to see a good team. We have to make sure we take care of the the basketball. They're difficult to stop and going to make shots anyways, but if we don't play defense, they're going to make a lot more shots."
The winner of Platte Valley/Dora will face the winner of Golden City or St. Elizabeth in a state title game Friday at 4:30. The loser will play for third Friday at 12:50. The complete interview with Coach Jermain can be heard below.