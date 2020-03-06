(Conception Junction) -- In their first season as Platte Valley, the co-op between South Nodaway and Jefferson girls basketball teams have reached a state quarterfinal.
"When you start the season, you set goals and have high expectations," Coach Tyler Pedersen said. "We recognized that we had some really good teams in our district, so we knew it was going to be a tall task to even advance from our district tournament, but I feel like the girls did a great job of improving all season."
Platte Valley is currently 26-3 this season and have won 16 in a row. Their last loss came on January 16th, when they fell to Stanberry. They avenged the loss in the district semifinals with a 41-39 victory. Platte Valley also tallied a two-point victory in their district final, edging Worth County 49-47.
"In those games we had some good breaks," Pedersen said. "But I think it comes down to just a will to win and a will to find a way. This group has displayed that."
Platte Valley's will to win was evident Tuesday evening in their 44-21 victory over South Holt in the Class 1 State Sectional Round. Pedersen feels that his teams willingness to spread the wealth offensively has been a strength of theirs all season, which was evident on Tuesday.
"We pass the ball really well," Pedersen said. "Ball movement breaks down any defense. South Holt plays defense with a zone and they put a lot of size down low. If you have stagnant movement or the ball's not getting side to side, the advantage is going to be theirs. I felt like the girls did a great job with ball movement, and we got some really good looks."
Ashley Mattson, Kaylin LaMaster, Jaclyn Pappert, Malia Collins and Hannah Wilmes have been key for Platte Valley this season.
"They all have different strengths," Pedersen said. "I think it's a situation where the players step up. They're definitely pulling for one another, and don't have a personal agenda. When you have girls that are fighting a cause for the team, just about anyone can step up."
Platte Valley will look to continue their winning ways tonight when they face Norborne at 6 p.m. in a Class 1 State Quarterfinal at the St. Joseph Civic Arena. The winner of Platte Valley/Norborne will face either Naylor or South Iron in a state semifinal Thursday in Springfield. The complete interview with Coach Pedersen can be heard below.