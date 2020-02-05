(Conception Junction) -- The Platte Valley girls rolled to victory while the Mound City boys got some revenge by flipping the script in the third meeting of the season.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
Girls: Platte Valley 48 Mound City 16
Platte Valley stifled Mound City all night, cruising to a dominant 48-16 victory, their second of the season over Mound City. Platte Valley started the game fast, racing to a 12-2 lead after one and taking a 23-6 lead into the break.
Their defense stayed strong in the second half outscoring Mound City 25-10 in the second half to claim their 17th victory of the season.
Kaylin LaMaster led Platte Valley with 12 points off a pair of three-pointers.
"We were missing some shots and I just said to keep shooting and they will fall," LaMaster
Jaclyn Pappert fell just shy of a double-double, finishing with nine points and 15 rebounds while Stephanie Turpin pioneered Platte Valley's stingy with eight of Platte Valley's 20 team-steals. Malia Collins also snagged five steals. Platte Valley's defense held Mound City's offense to just 26 percent shooting Tuesday night.
"That's what we hold our hats on is our defense," Pappert said.
Mound City was led in the defeat by six points from Elizabeth Laukemper. The Panthers drop to 5-11 on the season and will resume action Thursday with a road trip to Northeast Nodaway. Platte Valley improves to 17-3 on the season and will travel to North Nodaway Friday.
Complete intreviews with Pappert and LaMaster can be viewed below.
Boys: Mound City 65 Platte Valley 53
Mound City pulled away late to the flip the script and avenge two prior losses to the defending state champions.
"Huge team effort right there," Coach Ryan Osburn said. "I think we're just going to be really confident with our defense because we just played a great basketball team with a legendary coach and we guarded them, so I was really impressed on our defense and I think we can build on that going forward.
Platte Valley started the game with an 8-2 run but Mound City responded with a 7-0 run to take a 9-8 lead. Platte Valley then rebutted with a 6-0 spurt to take a 14-9 lead in the waning seconds of the quarter, but Gage Salsbury's three-pointer at the buzzer trimmed Platte Valley's lead to 14-12 going into the second quarter.
Mound City started the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 19-14 lead. The Panthers were eventually able to stretch the lead as high as 11 in the second quarter and ultimately took a 33-25 lead into the halftime break.
Platte Valley never got closer than six points in the third quarter and went into the fourth in a 45-37 deficit.
Mound City extended their lead in the fourth, leading the game by as many 14 to seal the victory.
Sophomore Tony Osburn had another strong night for the Panthers with 29 points on 10/17 shooting and 7/8 from the free-throw line.
"It was a great night, we moved the ball well and got more open looks than we normally would have." Tony Osburn said.
Salsbury also stepped up big for Panthers with a 17-point performance.
"I feel like sometimes I hit the shots that gives us the spark, that's kind of my role," Salsbury said.
"He deserves all the he put out there from tonight because it's all from hard work," Coach Osburn said of Salsbury.
Landon Poppa added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers.
Platte Valley was led by senior Chase Farnan, who posted a game-high 31 points. However, nobody else scored more than eight points for Platte Valley.
"We closed out on shooters better than we had been," Coach Osburn said.
Platte Valley falls to 18-2 on the season and will now set their sights on a contest with North Nodaway Friday. Mound City improves to 13-4 on the season and will close the week with Northeast Nodaway (Thursday) and East Atchison (Friday).
"We're going to go give both those teams our best effort and we're just going to go one game at a time," Coach Osburn said.
Complete interviews with Salsbury and the Osburns can be viewed below.