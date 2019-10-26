(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley gave the defending Missouri Class 1 softball state champions all they could handle, but it wasn't enough. Maysville kept their quest to repeat alive with a 9-8 victory over Platte Valley in a Class 1 state quarterfinal Saturday afternoon.
"We battled," Platte Valley Coach Shelly Deen told KMA Sports, "The ball didn't fall our way, you can't take anything away from them, they're a great team. They battled. They hit the balls and we didn't make the plays that we needed to make."
But, Coach Deen's team made plenty of plays Saturday afternoon. Enough plays to take a 5-1 lead into the fifth inning.
"The whole time I knew they could hit. They came to play and they made the plays. We had some key hits, but we just didn't capitalize when we needed to."
Maysville's comeback began in the fifth inning, where they drove in three runs to trim the deficit to 5-4. The Wolverines tied the contest on a Platte Valley error and then took an 8-5 lead with Sadie Smith's three-run homer.
Platte Valley attempted to comeback and drove in two runs in the sixth inning. Maysville then added a much needed insurance run with a solo home-run from Madeline Smith. Platte Valley battled back in the seventh, putting the first two base-runners on. Maysville pitcher Sadie Smith then worked two outs, putting the Wolverines in a precarious situation. Smith intentionally walked Platte Valley's nine-hitter; Stephanie Turpin to load the bases with two outs. The situation for Maysville got even more precarious with an intentional walk of Malia Collins, Platte Valley's lead off hitter. The intentional walk plated a run for Platte Valley, trimming the deficit to 9-8 and loaded the bases.
However, the gamble paid off Maysville as Smith forced a Kaylin LaMaster ground out to close the game and secure the victory.
"We never give up until the end," Deen said.
Madeline Smith highlighted Maysville's offense with three runs and Rylie Boyer scored three runs in the victory. With the win, Maysville advances to a Class 1 state semifinal Friday afternoon in Springfield against either Salisbury or St. Elizabeth.
Platte Valley's pitcher Jessica Turpin helped her own cause with two hits and three RBI's. Collins had two singles and reached base four times. Sydnee Deen drove in a run and had one hit. Allie Wolf finished the day with two singles and a run scored and Turpin added two hits and two RBI's. Platte Valley's stellar season comes to a close with a record of 16-6 and ended with their ninth trip to the state quarterfinals since 2007.
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Coach Deen. You can view that interview below.