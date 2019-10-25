(Conception Junction) -- There are many signs of fall, but when it comes to Conception Junction, Missouri, the truest sign is Platte Valley softball making a run in the postseason.
Despite a No. 3 seed in their district, Coach Shelly Deen’s team is among the final eight in Class 1 following a 5-3 win over Princeton on Wednesday.
“It’s been wonderful,” Coach Deen told KMA Sports on Friday’s KMA Sports Feature. “They just keep on battling.”
While they were merely the third seed in Class 1 District 16, Coach Deen said she made her team aware that the district was up for grabs among the top four seeds.
“We felt on any given night, any one of us could have come out on top,” Deen said.
That’s exactly how the district played out with No. 4 seed Stanberry advancing past top-seeded Worth County into the district final, where Platte Valley won 8-7 in eight innings.
“We played our cards right, hit the ball when we needed to and got out of districts,” Deen added.
In the state sectional game on Wednesday, Platte Valley continued to play well with a 5-3 win over Princeton.
“Princeton had a wonderful pitcher,” Deen said. “We started getting some solid hits later in the game, and we came out with the W there. We’re starting to click on all cylinders. Our defense is behind our pitcher, and the hitting has been (opportunistic). I hope we can continue this.”
They will look to do so on Saturday when they welcome Maysville to their home field in Conception Junction for a Class 1 state quarterfinal. This is the ninth time since 2007 that Jefferson or Platte Valley has advanced to this round, including in 2014 and 2008 when they won state championships.
“We’ve worked so hard to get where we are,” Coach Deen said. “Come October, you keep pressuring the girls to work hard, and they come to every practice ready to make themselves better. All these girls have come together.
“It doesn’t matter who is up to bat or who is in the field or who is making the play, they’re all behind each other. They’re supporting the teamwork, and that has been so great this year.”
First pitch is slated for 1:00 on Saturday afternoon. Trevor Maeder will be on hand, providing reports on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). Listen to the complete interview with Coach Deen below.