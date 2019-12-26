(Springfield) -- The Platteview Trojans will head into their host tournament with their eye on continuing their fast start and avenging their lone blemish of the season.
"So far, so good," Platteview Coach Tim Brotzki said of his team's start to the season. "You never know how the first part of the year is going to go."
So far, the Trojans have tallied victories over Fort Calhoun, Louisville, Arlington, Omaha Gross Catholic, and Boys Town by an average of 17 points per game.
Freshman Connor Millikan is off to an impressive start to his high school career, averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game and leading the team in rebounds with 31.
"Connor's really done a good job in his first six games. Our older kids have accepted him and as far as right now, everything is going pretty smooth with him in the lineup," Brotzki said.
The Trojans returned four key players from last season's teams including Coach Brotzki's son Trey---who is averaging 14.8 points per game and South Dakota football recruit Paxton Swanson and Braxton Karnik---who is second on the team in rebounds.
"Braxton's one of those guys that just does all the dirty work," Brotzki said, "He doesn't score a lot of points, but any loose ball or 50/50 rebound seems that Braxton comes up with it."
Tyler Riley has been vital for the Trojans, too, with 8.3 points per game.
While the Trojans have one loss on the season, they do have the opportunity to avenge it this weekend at their host tournament when they face Elkhorn for the second time in 18 days. The Class A Antlers are 4-2 on the season and defeated Platteview 51-34 on December 10th.
Brotzki is hopeful that his team took away some lessons from their early defeat that can help them this time around.
"I think the thing we took away is the physicality Elkhorn plays with and how aggressive and strong the kids playED with," Brotzki said, "We shot the ball pretty poorly and I think that probably had something to do with Elkhorn's defense. We're going to change some things up and hopefully shoot the ball better. If we can do that, we'll be right in the game."
Platteview's home tournament will also consist of Beatrice and North Platte. Platteview will play Elkhorn in semifinal action Friday afternoon at 2:45 and then play in either the championship or consolation action Saturday afternoon.
Whoever the Trojans face Saturday, it will be an unfamiliar opponent for them, which Brotzki views as a positive.
"It's some teams we haven't seen in years' past," Brotzki said.
The holiday tournament also comes on the heels of Nebraska's moratorium, where teams are not allowed to practice.
"You can't practice for five days, so hopefully the kids got in a gym somewhere and got some shots up," Brotzki said, "I just want to see us continue to progress and take steps forward. I don't want everyone to stay the same or take steps back."
The complete interview with Coach Brotzki can be heard below.