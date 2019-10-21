(Springfield) -- The Platteview Football team enters week nine with an outside shot at making the Class C1 playoffs.
The Trojans (4-4, 2-2) need a win over Fort Calhoun and some help to force a four-way tie atop District 2 and keep their postseason chances alive. Coach Mark McLaughlin's team has lost two district games by a combined 15 points, including a 14-7 loss at Arlington last week.
"I think we probably played our most physical game of the year," said McLaughlin. "We were able to move the ball. We had more yards and more first downs than Arlington, but ultimately those don't matter if you can't get the ball in the endzone. That was the story of our night. We would move the ball a little bit, the drive would stall and seven points isn't going to win many games."
Platteview's defense stepped up in the loss, holding Arlington to nearly 40 yards below its season average in yards. On the year, the Trojans are only surrendering around 20 points per game and less than 8 per game in district play. Up this week is a Fort Calhoun (5-3, 3-1) team that scores 25 points per game and 331 yards of offense each week.
"We'll have to play some different coverages and present those coverages the same, so that the quarterback has to struggle to figure out what we're in," said McLaughlin. "They don't a lot of different stuff in the run game, but what they do is effective and they are able to execute it. They have very simple concepts, but they are sound schematically and they take care of the ball. That's one of the things we've noticed the most about Fort Calhoun, they do a really good job of not turning the ball over. If you don't turn the ball over, you're going to stay in a lot of games."
On offense, McLaughlin says the Trojans need to find a way to soften up the front seven of Fort Calhoun.
"We haven't shown a very consistent passing game, so we fully expect to see a full box -- seven or more defenders in the box -- even when we have four wide receivers, we'll still probably see seven defenders in the box," said McLaughlin. "We're going to have to be balanced and make some completions. If we're able to complete some passes early in the game, that will help a lot."
In a season that's featured its share of close wins and losses, McLaughlin says little details will be important on Friday.
"I think the most important -- and this is where we got in trouble against Arlington and Boys Town in our two district losses, which were both touchdown games -- in both games we lost the turnover battle and I'm certain we lost the penalty battle against Arlington and it was about even against Boys Town," said McLaughlin. "If you have more turnovers and more penalties than your opponent, you're not going to win. Those two things will be very important Friday night."
